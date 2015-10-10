PARIS The French Football Federation (FFF) has agreed to appeal against Michel Platini's ban before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) if the UEFA president's provisional suspension is not overturned by the FIFA appeal committee.

"The FFF has adopted the principle of an appeal if the decision of the FIFA appeal committee does not go Michel Platini’s way," a FFF spokesman told Reuters by telephone on Saturday.

The FFF is expecting the FIFA appeal committee decision within eight days.

“That’s the usual delay,” the spokesman said.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)