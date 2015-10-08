Stoke back Berahino's drug ban comments, says manager Hughes
Premier League Stoke City support forward Saido Berahino's claim that his eight-week drugs ban was a result of a spiked drink, manager Mark Hughes said.
ZURICH European soccer's governing body UEFA confirmed that its president Michel Platini will step aside from his official duties after he was provisionally suspended for 90 days by FIFA's ethics committee on Thursday.
"Michel Platini is currently suspended and will therefore not perform his officials duties for the time being. As such he did not attend the meeting of the UEFA executive committee today and has cancelled several official trips," said UEFA in a statement.
"UEFA is fully aware of its responsibilities under the relevant provisions of the statutes."
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said captain Jordan Henderson's return from a foot injury has been put back for the foreseeable future and he would adopt a cautious approach with the midfielder to avoid aggravating the problem.