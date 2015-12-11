Ronaldo takes Portugal tally to 70 in Hungary stroll
LISBON Cristiano Ronaldo scored two stunning goals and took his international tally to 70 as he led Portugal to an emphatic 3-0 win over Hungary in a World Cup qualifier on Saturday.
PARIS European soccer chief Michel Platini is satisfied with a ruling from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to order FIFA not to extend its 90-day provisional suspension, the Frenchman's lawyer said on Friday.
"Michel Platini notes with satisfaction that CAS partially granted his request when it demanded that FIFA not extend his ban," Thibaud d'Ales told Reuters.
"In substance, he is confident that his case is solid."
CAS, which seeks to settle sports-related disputes, left the existing suspension in force until it expires on Jan. 5 on the grounds that it does not cause irreparable harm,
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Gareth Jones)
LISBON Cristiano Ronaldo scored two stunning goals and took his international tally to 70 as he led Portugal to an emphatic 3-0 win over Hungary in a World Cup qualifier on Saturday.
Polish fifth seed Agnieszka Radwanska was the highest women's casualty at the Miami Open on Saturday, blown away for the second time this year by Croatian Mirjana Lucic-Baroni.