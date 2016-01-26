The FIFA logo is seen outside the FIFA headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

ZURICH FIFA's ad-hoc Electoral Committee has formally admitted five candidates to stand for the presidency of football's global governing body at an election on Feb. 26, it said on Tuesday.

The five are Prince Ali Bin Al Hussein of Jordan, Sheik Salman Bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa of Bahrain, Jerome Champagne of France, Gianni Infantino of Italy and Switzerland and Tokyo Sexwale of South Africa, it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Michael Shields)