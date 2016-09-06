Bayern beat Werder for record 13th straight time
BERLIN Bayern Munich edged past Werder Bremen 2-1 on Saturday for a Bundesliga record 13th consecutive win over them to stay three points clear at the top of the table.
ZURICH Global football governing body FIFA said on Tuesday its ethics watchdog had opened proceedings against high-ranking Qatari football official Saoud Al-Mohannadi.
"The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee, under its chairman Hans-Joachim Eckert, has opened formal adjudicatory proceedings against the Vice-President of the Qatar Football Association (QFA) and former General Secretary of the QFA, Saoud Al-Mohannadi, based on the final report submitted by the investigatory chamber," Zurich-based FIFA said in a statement.
In August, a FIFA investigator recommended Mohannadi be banned from the game for at least 2 1/2 years over allegations of non-cooperation with an inquiry.
The recommendation did not give details on the inquiry. The FIFA watchdog only said the inquiry was not linked to the awarding of the 2022 FIFA World Cup to Qatar - one of the cases at the centre of wider investigations and allegations that have rocked the football organisation since last year.
CAPE TOWN Wayne Parnell and Imran Tahir took three wickets each as South Africa cruised to an eight-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the first one-day international in Port Elizabeth on Saturday.
LONDON The owners of British Grand Prix circuit Silverstone are confident Liberty Media's takeover of Formula One will give them room to make a profit and stay on the calendar.