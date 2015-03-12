Italy's national soccer team player Mario Balotelli (R) stretches with his teammates during a training session at the Pernambuco arena in Recife, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

ZURICH Italy have moved back into the top 10 of FIFA's world rankings for the first time since last June despite not playing a match since November.

They were the only change in the top 10 of this month's rankings that were published on Thursday and climbed from 12th to 10th, replacing former world champions Spain, who slipped down to 11th.

Only seven friendlies have been played worldwide since the last rankings were published and FIFA say most of the changes, further down the list, are a direct result of a devaluation of past results.

World champions Germany maintained top spot with Argentina second and Colombia third.

Top 10 rankings (last month's position in parentheses)

1 (1) Germany

2 (2) Argentina

3 (3) Colombia

4 (4) Belgium

5 (5) Netherlands

6 (6) Brazil

7 (7) Portugal

8 (8) France

9 (9) Uruguay

10 (12) Italy

(Reporting by Mike Collett; editing by Toby Davis)