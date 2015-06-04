Former UEFA chief Platini lashes out at Blatter
PARIS Ex-UEFA president Michel Platini has criticised former FIFA chief Sepp Blatter, saying the Swiss who led soccer's world body for 17 years was determined to make him "his last scalp".
LONDON Belgium have moved second in the FIFA rankings released on Thursday, their highest ever position.
World champions Germany remain top, but Belgium have moved above Argentina who drop down to third.
The top 10 remained virtually the same although Switzerland have fallen from ninth to 11th.
Belgium are top of Group B in their Euro 2016 qualifying group and face second-placed Wales next week.
England dropped a place to 15th, below Costa Rica.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Justin Palmer)
PARIS Ex-UEFA president Michel Platini has criticised former FIFA chief Sepp Blatter, saying the Swiss who led soccer's world body for 17 years was determined to make him "his last scalp".
Stoke City striker Saido Berahino said on Thursday he served an eight-week drugs suspension earlier this season after someone spiked his drink in a nightclub.