The FIFA logo is seen outside their headquarters in Zurich October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

LONDON Belgium moved to the top of the FIFA world ranking list for the first time on Thursday after overtaking Argentina and world champions Germany following their victories in last month's European qualifiers.

Chile moved up four places to fifth to also reach their highest position, while Austria improved one place to a best ever tenth place.

Belgium, who were third last month, beat Andorra 4-1 and Israel 3-1 in their final two Euro 2016 qualifiers to seal their place in next year's finals in France as Group B winners.

Argentina, who were top, slipped back to third while Germany stayed in second place.

England, who beat Estonia and Lithuania to make it a perfect 10 wins from 10 in the Euro qualifiers, were the other climbers in the top 10, rising one place to ninth

Euro 2016 qualifiers Wales, who will play at their first major tournament since 1958, dropped seven places to 15th.

(Reporting by Mike Collett. Editing by Patrick Johnston)