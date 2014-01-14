FIFA Men's World Player of the Year 2013 nominee Franck Ribery of France addresses a news conference ahead of the FIFA Ballon d'Or soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

BERLIN Franck Ribery missed out on the 2013 Ballon d'Or accolade but said there was little more he could have done to win the award after helping Bayern Munich win five trophies in the year.

Real Madrid and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo was voted the world's best player at a FIFA awards ceremony in Zurich on Monday night, edging out Barcelona and Argentina striker Lionel Messi who had won the award for the previous four years.

Ribery finished third in the voting despite enjoying his best season with Bayern as they won the domestic league and cup double, the Champions League, the European Super Cup and Club World Cup.

"What more could I have done after winning all those titles," he told Bild newspaper on Tuesday.

"It does not matter if you are second or third. I am not selfish and this title is not my goal.

"I prefer to win everything again with Bayern this season and also win the 2014 World Cup. That is what is important," said Ribery.

"Obviously I would have liked to have won but it's alright."

Bayern sports director Matthias Sammer said Ribery was the number one for him.

"It is a democratic vote and we have to recognise it but for us Franck is the best," Sammer told reporters.

"He won everything and did everything towards that end. But it was others who decided."

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Tony Jimenez)