Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff gives a speech during a plenary session of the Mexico Senate in Mexico City, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero

MEXICO CITY Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff called on Wednesday for a comprehensive investigation of wrongdoing in football after U.S. and Swiss authorities announced separate inquiries into the activities of the game's powerful governing body, FIFA.

Speaking to reporters on a visit to Mexico City, Rousseff said she believed the probes, which embroiled a senior Brazilian football figure, would help Brazil, and she urged authorities to look into all tournaments and football activities.

Among those detained was Jose Maria Marin, former head of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

"All investigations on this issue are very important," she said. "I think it will allow football to become more professional. I don't see how it can endanger Brazilian football."

On Wednesday, Swiss police arrested seven senior FIFA officials in Zurich on corruption charges as authorities announced a criminal probe into the awarding of the next two World Cups.

U.S. authorities said nine football officials and five sports media and promotions executives faced corruption charges

involving more than $150 million in bribes.

Brazil hosted the football World Cup in 2014 and has won the tournament five times.

