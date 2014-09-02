Sepp Blatter speaks with Michel Platini (L) before the 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match between Germany and Portugal at the Fonte Nova arena in Salvador June 16, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

BERNE FIFA president Sepp Blatter has reiterated that Russia's hosting of the 2018 World Cup is not up for discussion.

"We are not placing any questions over the World Cup in Russia," he told an event near Kitzbuehel, Austria, according to DPA news agency.

"We are in a situation in which we have expressed our trust to the organisers of the 2018 and 2022 World Cups," he added. "(A boycott) has never achieved anything."

There have been calls from politicians for the tournament to be taken elsewhere because of Russia's role in the Ukraine crisis and its occupation of Crimea.

Asked last week whether there was any risk that Russia could lose its right to hold the tournament due to the complicated political situation, President Vladimir Putin said: "I hope not. FIFA has already said football and sport are outside politics and I think that is the right approach."

Russia will host the 2018 World Cup at 12 stadiums in 11 cities, including two venues in Moscow.

The 2022 World Cup will be played in Qatar which has also been criticised because of its alleged maltreatment of migrant workers in the construction industry.

FIFA's ethics committee is investigating the bidding process which led to the awarding of both tournaments in December 2010.

(Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne, editing by Tim Collings)