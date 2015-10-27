MOSCOW Russia will support Gianni Infantino's bid to become FIFA president if UEFA President Michel Platini is unable to run for the post, the President of the Russian Football Union (RFU) and Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Tuesday.

"Russia will support the UEFA General Secretary, Infantino, in the FIFA presidential elections, if the head of UEFA Platini is unable to take part," Mutko told R-Sport news agency.

On Monday, the UEFA executive committee supported Infantino's candidacy to take part in the FIFA presidential elections. Platini has also put himself forward, but was later suspended for 90 days by the FIFA ethics committee due to an investigation into corruption at world football's governing body.

"We are full of determination to support Michel Platini, this is a legendary footballer, who is in his third term as UEFA president, and a person who could do everything to run world football," said Mutko.

"If Platini is unable to prove his innocence and is unable to return, then we will back Gianni Infantino as the European candidate. If Michel returns to the race, then Infantino will drop out," the Minister added.

The FIFA presidential elections will take place on Feb. 26, 2016 in Zurich.

