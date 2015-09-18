MOSCOW The suspension of Jerome Valcke, FIFA's secretary general, will not impact Russia's plans to host the 2018 World Cup, Vitaly Mutko, Russia's sports minister, said on Friday, the TASS agency reported.

"All major decisions about the World Cup have been taken: the concept behind it and the budget have been approved, the schedule of the tournament is determined," TASS cited Mutko as saying.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Andrew Osborn)