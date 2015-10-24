Celtic thrash Hearts to win sixth consecutive Scottish title
Celtic thrashed Hearts 5-0 away to win their 48th Scottish title on Sunday, with Scott Sinclair scoring a hat-trick as Brendan Rodgers's side claimed a sixth consecutive Premiership.
JOHANNESBURG The South African Football Association said on Saturday it has unanimously given its backing for Tokyo Sexwale to run for the presidency of soccer's world governing body FIFA.
The German Football Association said this month it would probably back the candidacy of Sexwale, a South African businessman and former anti-apartheid activist, if he stood to replace Sepp Blatter in February's election.
LONDON Oxford won the 163rd University boat race on Sunday, beating Cambridge by more than a length in one of the longest running competitions in world sport.