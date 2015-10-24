Journalists are reflected in FIFA's logo as they wait during an extraordinary meeting of the FIFA Executive Committee in front of FIFA's headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

JOHANNESBURG The South African Football Association said on Saturday it has unanimously given its backing for Tokyo Sexwale to run for the presidency of soccer's world governing body FIFA.

The German Football Association said this month it would probably back the candidacy of Sexwale, a South African businessman and former anti-apartheid activist, if he stood to replace Sepp Blatter in February's election.

