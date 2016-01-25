Tokyo Sexwale, chairman of the FIFA Monitoring Committee Israel-Palestine, gestures during a news conference with Israel Football Association president Ofer Eini (not seen) and Jibril Al Rajoub (not seen), President of the Palestinian Football Association, in the West Bank... REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

CAPE TOWN, FIFA presidential candidate Tokyo Sexwale has been called to appear before the South African Football Association (SAFA) to answer questions about a lackluster election campaign, SAFA said on Monday.

Plans for him to meet the association’s leadership on Monday were canceled, however, because Sexwale is overseas, SAFA spokesman Dominic Chimhavi told Reuters.

SAFA wants him to explain his campaign tactics and progress after backing his bid for the presidency and helping him obtain the five nominations he needed to stand in the Feb. 26 ballot to replace Sepp Blatter.

The billionaire businessman, who is not a formal SAFA member, has made little impact, failing to get an endorsement from the Confederation of African Football despite being the only African in the five-man race.

