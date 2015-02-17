Chung Mong-gyu, President of the South Korean Football Association, attends the official opening of 'Korea House' in Foz do Iguacu in this file photo dated June 13, 2014. Reuters/Jorge Adorno

SEOUL The president of the South Korean Football Association, Chung Mong-gyu, will stand for a seat on FIFA's all-powerful executive committee.

The 53-year-old chairman and chief executive of Hyundai Development Co. submitted his candidacy with the Asian Football Confederation on Tuesday, the Yonhap News Agency reported.

The AFC have three seats on FIFA's executive committee and one vice-presidency position with all four up for election at a vote in Bahrain on April 30.

AFC President Salman Bin Ibrahim Al-Khalifa of Bahrain is standing for re-election and if, as expected, he is voted in again will also assume the FIFA vice-presidency position currently held by Prince Ali bin Al Hussein.

The Jordanian royal is standing in the election for FIFA President later this year.

China's Zhang Jilong has not said whether he intends to run again for the FIFA Exco but Worawi Makudi of Thailand is expected to.

Japan Football Association Vice-President Kozo Tashima, Malaysian Football Association President Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah and Qatar Football Association Vice-President Saud Al Mohannadi have already announced plans to run for the FIFA executive committee.

(Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)