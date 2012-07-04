ZURICH FIFA has withdrawn its offer to provide 20 million Swiss francs ($20.99 million) towards the building of a purpose-built soccer stadium in its host city of Zurich because of plans to include standing areas for fans.

In a compromise solution, soccer's world governing body has instead agreed to make a donation of the same amount to the Zurich city government to fund a number of grass roots projects.

A city government spokesman said a referendum would be held to decide whether the stadium could go ahead, due to the high cost.

"FIFA has been based in Zurich for 80 years and we feel very much at home in this cosmopolitan city," said FIFA president Sepp Blatter, handing over the cheque to Zurich mayor Corine Mauer.

"Our financial support will help to modernise various amateur sport facilities across the city, from which Zurich's residents - both men and women alike - will benefit."

Blatter then left the meeting, held on Zurich playing fields with other city officials as well as players from the junior women's teams of FC Zurich and Grasshoppers, in a chauffer-driven car while Mauer was seen departing on a number 17 tram.

Zurich has not had a purpose-built soccer stadium since the Hardturm, the former home of Grasshoppers Zurich, was closed in 2007. Grasshoppers now share the Letzigrund, an athletics stadium, with arch-rivals FC Zurich.

GROUND SHARE

The city government is planning to build a new stadium to open in 2017 which would have a capacity of 16,000 for international games and 19,000 for domestic games and would be used by FC Zurich and Grasshoppers.

Standing fans are banned in all competitions organised by FIFA and European governing body UEFA. These include the World Cup qualifying tournaments, Champions League and European Championship.

In England, standing areas were banned following the Hillsborough disaster in Sheffield in 1989.

Standing areas are allowed at domestic games in Germany where many clubs have removable seats which are taken out for Bundesliga matches and put back for internationals.

Switzerland also allows standing fans, however it has a serious hooligan problem which many believe is to blame for the small attendances at local games.

"FIFA decided to change the intended use of its financial support in line with its principles," FIFA said in a statement.

"World football's governing body believes that all-seater stadiums are not only more comfortable for spectators, but above all also safer."

($1 = 0.9529 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Tom Bartlett)