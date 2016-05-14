Rested Real Madrid ready for Celta after King's Cup loss
MADRID A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
MEXICO CITY Global soccer body FIFA said on Saturday Domenico Scala "misinterpreted" a ruling which will allow the FIFA Council to appoint and dismiss members of watchdog committees.
Scala resigned on Saturday as head of the independent Audit and Compliance committee, saying watchdog committees had lost their independence and members would be under threat of dismissal.
"FIFA regrets that Mr. Scala has misinterpreted the purpose of the decision taken by the FIFA Congress," FIFA said in a statement. "Mr. Scala has made unfounded claims which are baseless."
LONDON Arsenal travel across town to a vengeful Chelsea on Saturday knowing that another depressing defeat at Stamford Bridge would see their Premier League title hopes swept away with the lunchtime leftovers.
Older brothers do not usually take too kindly to being offered advice by younger siblings but Germany's Mischa Zverev listened to 19-year-old Alexander and it helped turn his career around.