ZURICH A Swiss lawmaker has raised questions about corruption in Swiss-based world sports organisations following the arrest of senior FIFA officials on U.S. graft charges last week.

"This is an image problem for Switzerland and it is clear that politicians should be asking questions," Hans-Peter Portmann, who represents Zurich in Switzerland's lower chamber, told Reuters on Tuesday.

Portmann, a member of the Liberals (FDP), has submitted questions to the government and to FIFA, illustrating growing unease with corruption allegations attached to sporting organisations headquartered in Switzerland, such as football's world governing body.

Portmann wants to know how major events and sporting associations are affected by the U.N. Convention Against Corruption, which the Swiss government has in past cited as an effective method to combat alleged corruption in sport.

Swiss lawmakers have been hesitant to tighten oversight on organisations like FIFA and the roughly 60 Swisss-based sporting bodies, including the International Olympic Committee.

which are largely unregulated by any Swiss agency. As non-profit associations, they also pay a far lower tax bill than private-sector corporations.

Switzerland's upper house is set on Wednesday to address corruption on sports, one of a set of laws known as "Lex FIFA" aimed at tightening oversight of sporting organisations.

(Reporting by Katharina Bart)