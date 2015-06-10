ZURICH Switzerland's Office of the Attorney General said soccer's governing body FIFA had handed over IT data on Wednesday.

"I can confirm that FIFA handed over today seized IT data to the OAG," an OAG spokesman said in an emailed statement. "As already communicated, the OAG has opened criminal proceedings against persons unknown."

The OAG said last month it had opened criminal proceedings against individuals on suspicion of mismanagement and money laundering related to the allocation of the 2018 and 2022 FIFA soccer World Cups in Russia and Qatar.

FIFA were not immediately available for comment.

The news was first reported by the BBC.

