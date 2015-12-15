Tottenham's Lamela out for the season, to undergo hip surgery
Tottenham Hotspur's attacking midfielder Erik Lamela will miss the rest of the season with a hip injury and is set to have surgery on Saturday to rectify the persistent problem.
ZURICH FIFA Vice-President Juan Angel Napout, president of the South American soccer confederation CONMEBOL, was extradited to the United States on Tuesday to face corruption charges, the Swiss Federal Office of Justice said.
Napout, a Paraguayan, had been detained in Zurich this month on a U.S. warrant accusing him of accepting bribes worth millions of dollars in connection with the sale of marketing rights to soccer tournaments in Latin America.
The justice office also said Eduardo Li, former president of the Costa Rican soccer federation, had dropped his appeal against a ruling in September ordering his extradition to the United States. He had been arrested in Zurich on a U.S. warrant in May.
FUNCHAL When the island of Madeira on Wednesday renamed its airport in honour of its hometown hero Cristiano Ronaldo, all eyes were expected to be on the four-time world player of the year who is adored not only for his soccer skills but also his model looks.