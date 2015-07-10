FIFA President Joseph ''Sepp'' Blatter (R) gestures next to Jeffrey Webb during a news conference in Panama City April 19, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

NEW YORK Jeffrey Webb, one of seven current and former officials of soccer's world governing body FIFA detained in Switzerland in a corruption probe, has agreed to be extradited to the United States, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

The Swiss Federal Office of Justice had said earlier on Friday that one of the seven had agreed not to fight extradition but did not identify the official.

After Webb's May 27 arrest, FIFA and the regional soccer federation CONCACAF provisionally banned Webb from his posts.

