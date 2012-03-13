Ricardo Teixeira attends a farewell ceremony of the former Brazil striker Ronaldo in Sao Paulo June 6, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Ricardo Teixeira, who quit as head of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) and 2014 World Cup local organising committee on Monday, is keeping his place on FIFA's executive committee.

"At the time of writing, Ricardo Terra Teixeira remains a FIFA executive committee member," FIFA said in a statement.

"FIFA has not received any official communication from Teixeira or from CONMEBOL (the South American Football Confederation) regarding this position.

"It is worth recalling that Ricardo Teixeira has been elected to the FIFA Executive Committee by CONMEBOL (for the first time in 1994)."

FIFA also confirmed that it recognised Jose Maria Marin as Teixeira's successor both as president of the CBF and the local organising committee.

