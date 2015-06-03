ZURICH UEFA have postponed a meeting due to be held on Saturday to discuss the crisis at FIFA which led to Sepp Blatter saying he would step down as president of world football's governing body.

"It is with great concern that I, like most football fans around the world, have been following the daily developments regarding the investigations pertaining to FIFA corruption matters," UEFA president Michel Platini said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Due to yesterday's announcement and the uncertain and unpredictable nature of the investigations, I have decided that it would be more appropriate to postpone the meeting that was announced last week, and which could have taken place in Berlin this weekend."

"Considering new information is revealed every day, I believe it is wiser to take time to assess the situation, so together we can take a position on this issue.

"There will be other opportunities for us to meet in the coming weeks and by then hopefully more light will have been shed on this matter.

"During the weekend in Berlin, we will aim to focus our attention on one of many great occasions at UEFA, the UEFA Champions League final." UEFA's 54 member associations had been due to meet to discuss their reaction to Blatter's re-election as FIFA president last Friday. UEFA had opposed Blatter and Platini had urged him not to stand.

