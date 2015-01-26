NYON Factbox on FIFA presidential candidate Michael van Praag

-Born Sept. 28, 1947 in Amsterdam. His father Jaap van Praag was chairman of Ajax Amsterdam from 1964 to 1978. Under his presidency, Ajax built a memorable team featuring Johan Cruyff which won the European Cup three times in succession.

-Was a Royal Dutch Football Federation (KNVB) amateur referee for 16 years, then became a member of the federation's refereeing committee.

-Followed in his father's footsteps by becoming chairman of Ajax in 1989, keeping the post until 2003. Ajax enjoyed further success under his leadership, winning the UEFA Cup in 1992 and the European Cup in 1995.

-In 2008, he was elected to be president of the KNVB, and re-elected in 2013. Under his presidency, the Dutch national side reached the World Cup final in 2010 and the semi-final in 2014.

-He has been a member of UEFA's executive committee since 2009.

-As a businessman, he set up a chain of tax-free audiovisual concessions at airports.

-According to UEFA's website, Van Praag is a keen musician playing drums, piano, vibraphone and tuba, and playing in the Dutch national team's Teletoeters band.

(Compiled by Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar)