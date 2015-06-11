VATICAN CITY The Vatican will not accept donations from South American football federation CONMEBOL for a charity sponsored by Pope Francis, it said on Thursday, following corruption charges last month against officials at the sport's global governing body.

Archbishop Marcelo Sanchez sent a letter to CONMEBOL, the Argentine Football Association and a local TV company saying it was suspending an agreement signed in April, Vatican spokesman Father Federico Lombardi said, confirming an earlier report in Argentine newspaper Infobae.

The deal to support the Vatican's education and sports charity Scholas would have seen CONMEBOL donate $10,000 for every goal scored in the Copa America, which kicks off on Thursday in Chile.

"Given the well-known public events that have happened since May 27, I have decided to suspend the application of the agreement until otherwise informed. Please abstain from making any money deposits," said the archbishop's letter, cited by Infobae.

Seven well-known football figures were detained in Switzerland on May 27 as part of a U.S.-led investigation into bribery and corruption by FIFA officials.

According to CONMEBOL, the Argentine Pope received a South America delegation in April which included a number of regional officials, including Venezuelan football boss Rafael Esquivel, one of the seven arrested.

Paraguay passed a measure on Thursday to withdraw immunity for CONMEBOL, which has its headquarters in capital Asuncion.

