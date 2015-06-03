WASHINGTON The resignation of FIFA President Sepp Blatter will give the international football organization an opportunity to improve its image, said White House press secretary Josh Earnest on Wednesday.

"It's apparent from recent news reports they'd benefit from some new leadership and this is an opportunity for that organization to try to improve their public image and to make sure that the actions of that organization are consistent with their mission," Earnest said at a briefing with reporters.

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation is probing alleged corruption at football's governing body and on Tuesday Blatter resigned as the investigation heated up.

