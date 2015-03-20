Hull boost survival hopes with 4-2 win over Boro
Hull City kept alive their bid to avoid relegation after coming from behind to beat Middlesbrough 4-2 in the Premier League on Wednesday and pile more pressure on their beleaguered rivals.
ZURICH The host nation for the 2026 World Cup will be chosen by the FIFA Congress in May 2017, FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke said on Friday.
Valcke said FIFA's executive committee were expected to approve the regulations for the bidding process at its next meeting in May and that the tournament should be played in the traditional slot of June and July.
He added that the campaign "will be transparent from the first minute of the process until the decision-making."
Under new rules following the controversy over the 2018 and 2022 World Cup awards, the hosts will be chosen by the 209 member associations of FIFA at a vote in Kuala Lumpur, instead of just the executive committee.
(Reporting by Brian Homewood; editing by Justin Palmer)
AARHUS, Denmark Uzbeki wrestler Artur Taymazov was stripped of his freestyle gold medal from the Beijing 2008 Olympics 96-120kg category following a positive doping sample in re-testing, the International Olympic Committee said on Wednesday.
LONDON Novak Djokovic hopes the spark he has been lacking so far this year will return as he pulls on his Serbia shirt for this weekend's Davis Cup quarter-final against Spain in Belgrade.