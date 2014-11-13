BERLIN Reaction to the FIFA Ethics Committee report on the 2018 and 2022 World Cup bidding process which was released on Thursday.

Michael Garcia, chairman of the investigatory chamber of the FIFA Ethics Committee, said in a statement: "Today’s decision by the Chairman of the Adjudicatory Chamber contains numerous materially incomplete and erroneous representations of the facts and conclusions detailed in the Investigatory Chamber’s report. I intend to appeal this decision to the FIFA Appeal Committee."

Asian Football Confederation President, Shaikh Salman Bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa“I am satisfied that Qatar has been absolved of any misconduct in their bid for the 2022 World Cup,” he said.

“The AFC has always stood by Qatar as we defend their right to host the 2022 World Cup, and this finding reaffirms our belief and support for the country. We would now be able to move on and work with Qatar to ensure that we deliver the best World Cup that Asia can offer.

“There are matters to be ironed out of course including the timing of the World Cup, but we are committed to get it done. I would also like to call upon all Asian nations to continue showing support for Qatar as we have been doing since they won the bid. This is an important moment for Asia, and we have a wonderful opportunity to create history,” he added

Swiss NGO Solidar Suisse said: "FIFA does not want to sanction Russia or Qatar. This was an expected decision and fits in the long and sad tradition of FIFA to whitewash scandalous practices and simply ignore criticism.

"FIFA is also refusing for years to act on injuries of human rights, bad working conditions or deplorable social affairs related to the World Cup and hold host nations accountable."

Qatar's Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, responsible for the 2022 World Cup, said: "We have just received the Statement of the Chairman of the Adjudicatory Chamber of the FIFA Ethics Committee and intend to consider it thoroughly before commenting.

"As we have noted in the past, we cooperated fully with the Ethics Committee's investigation and continue to believe that a fair and appropriate review will demonstrate the integrity and quality of our bid."

Russia's Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said: "There was nothing in particular that was unexpected from the FIFA commission.

"We tried to convince the members of the executive committee that Russia is a worthy partner in world sport and that we will do everything that is asked of us.

"It's good to put a line under this and I hope we will not have talk about this again. We will keep on preparing to host the 2018 World Cup.

"The difficult political and economic situations are not helping. We will do everything to make sure that the whole process is as open and transparent as possible."

Alexei Sorokin, Director General of Russia 2018 organising Committee, quoted by Russia’s R-Sport news agency: "We passed on all we could to the investigation. You must understand that it's taken been four years, and some information simply gets forgotten about.

"We are confident that our application was transparent. We didn't allow any violations. We were always confident that nothing illegal would be found. This is something that FIFA decided they had to do and they did it.

"The nomination committee rented computers, and then, as they had to do, returned them. There was no point buying the equipment at that time because it was a short-term project. We even rented furniture. We cooperated fully with the investigation. They asked us questions, and we answered them. We didn’t delete any emails, we rented the computers and then returned them, and then they were used by other people.”

The English Football Association said: "We note the FIFA Ethics Committee has today published a 42-page report in relation to the bidding processes for the FIFA World Cups in 2018 and 2022.

"We were not given any prior notice of the report before publication. We do not accept any criticism regarding the integrity of England’s bid or any of the individuals involved."

"We conducted a transparent bid and, as the report demonstrates with its reference to the England bid team’s ‘full and valuable cooperation’, willingly complied with the investigation.

"We maintain that transparency and cooperation around this entire process from all involved is crucial to its credibility.

"We also note that after a lengthy investigatory process and assessment, the report has concluded that the ‘potentially problematic facts and circumstances identified by the report regarding the England 2018 bid were, all in all, not suited to compromise the integrity of the FIFA World Cup 2018/22 bidding process as a whole’."

Mark Palios, the former chief executive of the English Football Association said: "One has to put a bit of perspective around this. When the FA is judged in this they'll be judged against other FAs, who may well not have come under as much scrutiny because they simply haven't given evidence. "I think FIFA will be quite pleased at the embarrassment this has caused the English FA, because the FA has always been seen as a thorn in their side.

"Without doubt it is damaging (for the English FA). Next time they stand up and take the moral high-ground, people will say he is who without sin, let him throw the first stone."But I think people will know the FA is one of the Football Associations that tries to do things properly."Every organisation knows they can strengthen their governance procedures and if there are lessons to be learned from this, then the FA will learn them."

