Confident Conte says Chelsea still on track for title
Chelsea are still in a "really good position" to win the Premier League title despite Saturday's shock 2-1 home defeat by Crystal Palace, manager Antonio Conte said on Tuesday.
ZURICH Zurich police are taking action in a probe of corruption at global football body FIFA, a spokesman said after the New York Times reported more arrests were taking place.
"Police steps are being taken on Thursday on behalf of the (Swiss) Federal Office of Justice (FOJ)," a spokesman for police in FIFA's home canton of Zurich said. He referred all other questions to the FOJ, which was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Michael Shields and Joshua Franklin; Editing by Nick Macfie)
Chelsea are still in a "really good position" to win the Premier League title despite Saturday's shock 2-1 home defeat by Crystal Palace, manager Antonio Conte said on Tuesday.
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said on Tuesday his side remain in the race for a top-four Premier League finish despite the recent slump in form and will look to ensure a positive end to the season.