West Ham fans offered deal to get Payet off their backs
LONDON After selling Dimitri Payet to Olympique de Marseille for 25 million pounds, West Ham United are offering fans a cut-price deal to get the French forward off their backs as well.
HELSINKI Kosovo-born midfielder Perparim Hetemaj will not play for the Finnish national team in its World Cup qualifier against Kosovo in September, Finland head coach Hans Backe said on Wednesday.
Kosovo, accepted as a member of football's governing body FIFA in May, are due to make their international debut in the match.
Backe told reporters in Helsinki that Hetemaj would not play for personal reasons, and that the two will discuss Hetemaj's future after the game.
"We had a chat, and he said I don't want to play against my home country. It's a very difficult situation and I fully respect his decision. Finland is also his home country," Backe said. Kosovo gained independence from Serbia in 2008.
FIFA have not yet decided whether Kosovar players who have already played for another national team would be allowed to switch nationalities, but sitting out the match could leave Hetemaj with the option to do so.
Hetemaj, who plays for Italy's Serie A side Chievo, made his international debut for Finland in 2009.
Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason has been discharged from hospital just over a week after fracturing his skull in a clash of heads during a Premier League game at Chelsea.
MELBOURNE In his darkest moments last year when he doubted if he would ever get back to full fitness following his knee injury, Roger Federer clung on to one thought -- he still had the game to maybe sneak another grand slam title.