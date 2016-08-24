HELSINKI Kosovo-born midfielder Perparim Hetemaj will not play for the Finnish national team in its World Cup qualifier against Kosovo in September, Finland head coach Hans Backe said on Wednesday.

Kosovo, accepted as a member of football's governing body FIFA in May, are due to make their international debut in the match.

Backe told reporters in Helsinki that Hetemaj would not play for personal reasons, and that the two will discuss Hetemaj's future after the game.

"We had a chat, and he said I don't want to play against my home country. It's a very difficult situation and I fully respect his decision. Finland is also his home country," Backe said. Kosovo gained independence from Serbia in 2008.

FIFA have not yet decided whether Kosovar players who have already played for another national team would be allowed to switch nationalities, but sitting out the match could leave Hetemaj with the option to do so.

Hetemaj, who plays for Italy's Serie A side Chievo, made his international debut for Finland in 2009.

(Reporting by Tuomas Forsell; editing by Mark Heinrich)