HELSINKI Kosovo-born midfielder Perparim Hetemaj has chosen to stick to Finland's national team instead of switching to his native country, the Finnish Football Association (SPL) said.

Hetemaj, a key figure in the Finnish team since 2009, opted out of the team's World Cup qualifier against Kosovo earlier this month, sparking speculation he could change to play for the country which had just been accepted as a member of football's governing body FIFA.

But Finland head coach Hans Backe on Saturday added Hetemaj's name to the squad for World Cup qualifiers against Iceland and Croatia, confirming the player's choice.

"This decision is permanent," an SPL spokesman told Reuters on Sunday.

Hetemaj plays for Italy's Serie A side Chievo Verona.

Kosovo's first-ever competitive international against Finland ended 1-1 as Valon Berisha, a former Norway player who was one of six given permission to play for Kosovo only a few hours before kickoff, cancelled the hosts lead from a penalty spot.

Fifa has said it will deal with players seeking to switch to play for Kosovo on a case by case basis. Earlier this month Arsenal's Granit Xhaka published an open letter explaining why he would continue to play for Switzerland.

