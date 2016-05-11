Football Soccer - Real Madrid v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League Semi Final Second Leg - Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - 4/5/16Real Madrid's players celebrate with fans after the gameReuters / Paul Hanna

Spanish football giants Real Madrid retained top spot on a list of the world's most valuable football teams for a fourth consecutive year, according to a Forbes poll released on Wednesday.

The value of the 10-time European champions rose 12 percent to $3.6 billion (2.5 billion pounds), making them the world's second most valuable sports team, surpassed only by the National Football League's Dallas Cowboys ($4 billion), Forbes said in a statement.

Barcelona were second on the list with a value of $3.5 billion, also up 12 percent from last year. Manchester United ($3.3 billion), Bayern Munich ($2.7 billion) and Arsenal ($2 billion) rounded out the top five.

According to Forbes, the 20 most valuable football teams are worth an average of $1.44 billion, a 24 percent jump from last year that was driven by new lucrative television deals.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Mark Lamport-Stokes)