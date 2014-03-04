AS Monaco's Eric Abidal reacts during his French Ligue 1 soccer match against Girondins Bordeaux at the Chaban Delmas Stadium in Bordeaux, southwestern France, August 10, 2013. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS Monaco's France defender Eric Abidal is spending two days in a hospital following a viral infection, the Ligue 1 club said on Tuesday.

"Following a seasonal viral infection, and given his background and by measure of precaution, Eric Abidal is spending 48 hours at the Princess Grace Monaco hospital," Monaco said in a statement.

Abidal, 34, was diagnosed with a cancerous liver tumour in 2011 and had a liver transplant the following year.

"Today's check-up allows (the hospital) to consider a release tomorrow," Monaco added, saying the defender would be taking part in Wednesday's training.

