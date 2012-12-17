Brest's coach Alex Dupont is seen before his French Ligue 1 soccer match against Stade Rennes at the Route de Lorient stadium in Rennes November 20, 2010. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Ajaccio have sacked manager Alex Dupont, the Ligue 1 club said in a statement on Monday.

Club chairman Alain Orsoni said harmony between the playing group and 58-year-old Dupont had deteriorated so badly he was left with no other option.

"I met the players individually and I concluded that there is a clear break between the group and our coach. So I finally decided Alex Dupont will no longer be our coach as of today," Orsoni said on the club website (www.ac-ajaccio.com).

"The situation we have today is unacceptable. Particularly worrying is the state of mind of the group, I can not find the values ​​that have traditionally been our strength.

"I do not feel solidarity, selfless commitment and combativeness, which are essential to maintain an elite level."

The Corsican outfit lost 3-2 to ES Troyes AC at the weekend and sit 14th in the table after 18 matches, three points above the relegation zone.

Ajaccio are expected to announce Dupont's replacement in the coming days.

(Reporting By Mark Pangallo; editing by Toby Davis)