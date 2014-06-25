Soccer-United fined for failing to control players at Chelsea
LONDON Manchester United have been fined 20,000 pounds for failing to control their players in Monday's FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Chelsea, the governing body said on Friday.
PARIS Olympique Marseille have signed attacking midfielder Romain Alessandrini from Stade Rennes, the Ligue 1 club said on Wednesday.
The details of the deal were not released, although media reports say the transfer fee was approximately four or five million euros (3.21 or 4.01 million pounds) ($6.80 million) and the player signed a four-year contract.
Alessandrini has scored 20 goals from 59 matches in all competitions with Rennes over the past two seasons.
He was called up to the France squad last year but has yet to win a cap.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Stephen Wood)
KINGSTON Usain Bolt, fellow world record holders David Rudisha and Wayde van Niekerk and middle distance king Mo Farah will headline the JN Racers Grand Prix on June 10, organisers announced on Friday.
Long-haired Californian Charley Hoffman found his putting touch to surf into the halfway lead at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida on Friday.