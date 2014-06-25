Romain Alessandrini of Stade Rennes reacts after missing an opportunity to score against Guingamp during their French Cup final soccer match at the Stade de France Stadium, near Paris, May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS Olympique Marseille have signed attacking midfielder Romain Alessandrini from Stade Rennes, the Ligue 1 club said on Wednesday.

The details of the deal were not released, although media reports say the transfer fee was approximately four or five million euros (3.21 or 4.01 million pounds) ($6.80 million) and the player signed a four-year contract.

Alessandrini has scored 20 goals from 59 matches in all competitions with Rennes over the past two seasons.

He was called up to the France squad last year but has yet to win a cap.

