PARIS Chelsea's Brazilian defender Alex will be unveiled as Paris St Germain's latest signing on Friday, coach Carlo Ancelotti said.

"He will be a PSG player. It was a good opportunity given his price and his desire to join PSG," Ancelotti told a news conference.

Alex, 29, had joined Chelsea from Santos in 2004. He was loaned to PSV Eindhoven from 2004 to 2007.

He is scheduled to be officially presented during a news conference at 1530 GMT at the Parc des Princes.

"He has a lot of experience because he played in the Dutch and English leagues and also with his national team," added Ancelotti, who took over from Antoine Kombouare as PSG coach last month.

"He is a great professional. I think he will have a good season."

Alex is PSG's second major signing during the January transfer window after fullback Maxwell joined from Barcelona.

Qatar-backed PSG, who spent more than 80 million euros last summer, have yet to buy a major striker, having failed to sign Alexandre Pato from AC Milan and Carlos Tevez from Manchester City.

Ancelotti is unconcerned, however, as PSG are not involved in the Champions League.

"When you play the Champions League you need four strikers. But to play the league and the Cup, (Kevin) Gameiro and (Guillaume) Hoarau are enough," the former Chelsea manager said.

