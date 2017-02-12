Konta through to semi-finals in Nottingham
NOTTINGHAM Top seed Johanna Konta overcame a second-set wobble against Australia's Ashleigh Barty to claim a 6-3 7-5 victory and reach the semi-finals of the Nottingham Open on Friday.
AS Monaco's Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Boschilia faces a long spell on the sidelines after suffering a serious knee injury in Saturday's 5-0 victory over Metz, the Ligue 1 leaders said on Sunday.
The 20-year-old, who has six goals in 11 league outings so far this term, contributed an assist in Monaco's thumping victory but was carried off in the 68th minute following a collision with the visitors' defender Jonathan Rivierez.
In a statement on the club's Twitter feed, Monaco confirmed that Boschilia had a twisted right knee and had ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament. It said he will undergo surgery in the coming days.
"It's a serious injury and his season might be over," Monaco coach Leonardo Jardim told reporters on Saturday.
"He's an important member of our squad, capable of playing in three positions and very good at set pieces.
"I would have preferred to have won 1-0 (against Metz) and kept Gabriel."
Monaco are on 58 points after 25 matches, three ahead of second-placed Paris St Germain. The principality club last won the Ligue 1 title in 1999-2000.
They are also in the last 16 of the Champions League where they will face Premier League side Manchester City.
(Reporting by Ed Dove; editing by Martyn Herman)
NEW YORK/BERLIN McDonald's Corp ended its 41-year-old sponsorship of the Olympic Games three years early, the International Olympic Committee said on Friday, reflecting the U.S. fast-food giant's focus on its core business as well as rising Olympics sponsorship costs and declining TV ratings.
ROTORUA, New Zealand Wales loose forward Ross Moriarty has been ruled out of the British and Irish Lions' tour of New Zealand just hours after coach Warren Gatland called in four additional players with more to follow.