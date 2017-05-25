Monaco have signed 20-year-old midfielder Youri Tielemans on a five-year deal from Belgian side Anderlecht, the French champions said on Wednesday.

Tielemans scored 16 goals in 49 appearances for Anderlecht this past season, helping them become Belgian champions and progress to the quarter-finals of the Europa League, where they lost to eventual winners Manchester United.

"Monaco is a club with an ambitious project, recognised on the European stage, and which relies on young players," Tielemans told the Monaco website after agreeing to a deal reported to be worth 25 million euros (21.64 million pounds).

"I am very happy to be here. I will now do everything possible to progress here and repay the confidence the club have shown in me."

Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev also welcomed Tielemans, who has earned three caps for the Belgian national team.

"Youri won the Belgian championship and was voted the best player. He was courted by very big clubs but it is Monaco with whom he chose to make progress," Vasilyev said.

"We are very happy because it proves the increasing attractiveness of our project. His arrival is in line with our strategy of recruiting talented young players."

