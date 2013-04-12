Paris St Germain's coach Carlo Ancelotti (L) gestures beside Barcelona's coach Tito Vilanova during their Champions League quarter-final second leg soccer match at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

PARIS Carlo Ancelotti says he wants to stay at Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain next season as the club close in on their first French league title since 1994.

"I have decided that I want to stay," Ancelotti, whose contract ends in June but is due to be automatically renewed for one year if the club finish in the top three, told a news conference on Friday.

"Things are very clear. The work I have been doing will be judged at the end of the season. If everybody is happy I will be happy to stay. Then we will be able to extend the adventure here."

Last month, club president Nasser al Khelaifi said he wished Ancelotti and sports director Leonardo would stay next season.

Ancelotti took over from Antoine Kombouare in December 2011 as PSG finished second in the top flight last season.

This term they have 64 points with seven games left and lead Olympique Marseille by seven points. PSG also reached the Champions League quarter-finals but were eliminated by favourites Barcelona 3-3 on aggregate.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Tom Pilcher)