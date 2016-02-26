PARIS Paris St Germain's Ivory Coast full back Serge Aurier will return to the first-team squad at the end of March after being suspended for insulting coach Laurent Blanc and several team mates, the club said on Friday.

Aurier, whose outburst on social media last weekend caused a stir at the French champions, will train with the reserves until March 20 before leaving for international duty, PSG said in a statement.

Aurier, 23, was dropped from the squad to face Chelsea in the Champions League last 16, first leg tie last week after making disparaging comments about Blanc and team mates including Angel Di Maria and Zlatan Ibrahimovic in a video posted online.

Blanc said he took the comments "very badly".

PSG, who are 24 points clear at the top of the Ligue 1 standings, beat Chelsea 2-1 at the Parc de Princes, with the second leg scheduled for March 9 at Stamford Bridge.

