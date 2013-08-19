PARIS France are to entertain Australia for the first time in an international when they meet in a friendly later this year, the national football federation (FFF) said in a statement on Monday.

The fourth encounter between the two teams will take place at the Parc des Princes in Paris on October 11, four days before France's final World Cup qualifier at home to Finland.

The two nations have not met since they shared a 1-1 draw in a friendly in Melbourne in 2001.

France, who are one point behind leaders Spain in their World Cup qualifying group, travel to Georgia on September 6 and Belarus four days later.

The Socceroos have already qualified for next year's World Cup and visit tournament hosts Brazil next month for a friendly.

(Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Tony Jimenez)