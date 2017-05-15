French Football Soccer - Paris Saint Germain FC v Toulouse - French Ligue 1 - Parc des Princes stadium, 19/2/2017. Edinson Cavani of Paris Saint Germain FC reacts during his match against Toulouse. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS Paris St Germain striker Edinson Cavani was named the best Ligue 1 player of the season by his fellow professionals on Monday.

The Uruguay forward has scored 35 league goals in as many appearances this season and PSG are likely to finish second to Monaco in Ligue 1.

The principality side won the best coach trophy with Leonardo Jardim, France prodigy Kylian Mbappe was awarded the best hope trophy and Danijel Subasic was named best goalkeeper.

Monaco will snatch their first Ligue 1 title since 2000 if they avoid defeat against St Etienne on Wednesday.

Chelsea midfielder Ngolo Kante was named best French player in a foreign league.

