PARIS Olympique Marseille midfielder Joey Barton will serve the remaining nine games of his 12-match ban in France after joining the club on a one-year loan from Queens Park Rangers, the French league (LFP) said on Thursday.

The 30-year-old was suspended for 12 games by the English FA after being sent off for violent conduct in QPR's final Premier League match of last season against Manchester City.

He was dismissed for elbowing Carlos Tevez and then kicked Sergio Aguero. He also appeared to try and headbutt City captain Vincent Kompany.

"When Joey Barton was transferred from Queens Park Rangers to Olympique Marseille, the FA relayed the sanction taken against him to the French soccer federation," the LFP said on its website (www.lfp.fr).

"According to FIFA rules... the player, who has already served three games, has been suspended for the next nine matches in the French competitions."

The former Manchester City and Newcastle United player will miss eight Ligue 1 matches and one League Cup match and will be eligible to face Bordeaux in Marseille's November 18 league fixture.

Barton can play in the Europa League for his new team because domestic suspensions do not apply to European club competitions. Marseille have been drawn in Group C with Fenerbahce, Borussia Moenchengladbach and AEL Limassol.

