Man City fined for anti-doping rule breach
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
PARIS Bastia will host Olympique Marseille behind closed doors next week after ugly incidents between fans marred their Ligue 1 game at neighbours Ajaccio in October, the French League (LFP) said.
The Corsican derby was stopped for five minutes after fans of both teams started fighting and threw fireworks following a mass brawl on the pitch. Two players involved, one from each side, had already been banned for four games.
"After we heard both clubs representatives, the disciplinary commission has decided to impose Bastia a home game behind closed doors ... the sanction will be enforced in the next home game," the LFP said on their website late on Thursday.
Bastia, 12th in the Ligue 1 standings, visit Toulouse later on Friday then will host second-placed Marseille on Wednesday.
The promoted side could face further sanctions after a linesman was hit by a missile in their League Cup game against Lille last week. The LFP said they would investigate the referee's report.
(Writing by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Patrick Johnston)
PARIS Former New Zealand fly half Dan Carter has issued an apology in response to French media reports that he failed a drink-driving test in Paris on Wednesday night.
LONDON Like most of his team mates, Sutton United midfielder Craig Eastmond will be looking out for the big names when Arsenal turn up for their FA Cup fifth round on Monday against the minor league side.