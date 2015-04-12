French Football League (LFP) president Frederic Thiriez arrives for a meeting at the Interior Ministry in Paris May 14, 2013, the day after clashes between club supporters and police during a gathering to celebrate their Ligue 1 Championship title. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS Bastia president Pierre-Marie Geronimi has called for French League (LFP) president Frederic Thiriez to step down after he did not come down to the pitch to shake the players' hands ahead of Saturday's League Cup final.

"If you want to be president of a League with 41 clubs instead of 42, you must go," Geronimi told RMC radio on Sunday.

"What happened last night is unacceptable. Sporting (Bastia) demands that he goes."

Bastia lost 4-0 to Paris St Germain, who claimed their fifth League Cup trophy with doubles by Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Edinson Cavani.

In 2012, Thiriez did not hand Bastia their Ligue 2 champions' trophy.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by Martyn Herman)