London mayor approves Chelsea's new 'jewel' of a stadium
LONDON Chelsea's plans for a new 60,000-capacity stadium at their historic Stamford Bridge home have been approved by Mayor of London Sadiq Khan.
PARIS David Beckham is likely to feature in the Paris St Germain squad for the first time when the Ligue 1 leaders take on arch rivals Olympique Marseille on February 24, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Monday.
Former England captain Beckham joined as a free agent last month but has to improve his fitness before he can challenge for a place in the squad.
Asked when Beckham would be fit to be called up, Ancelotti told French sports daily L'Equipe: "Against Marseille I think. We will see in the coming days but maybe he will be a bit on the short side for the Sochaux game (this weekend)."
PSG, who lead second-placed Olympique Lyon by six points, travel to Valencia on Tuesday for the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is concerned that his side's inability to win home games may cost them a Champions League qualification spot this season.
LONDON BT has beaten arch-rival Sky to retain the rights to broadcast Champions League soccer matches until 2021, agreeing to pay 1.2 billion pounds -- nearly a third more than last time.