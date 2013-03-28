Paris Saint-Germain's coach Carlo Ancelotti gestures during their French Ligue 1 soccer match against Nancy at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS Paris St Germain coach Carlo Ancelotti hopes David Beckham can extend his contract at the Ligue 1 club, he said on Thursday.

"I'm totally for David Beckham extending his contract," Ancelotti told a news conference.

Former England captain Beckham, 37, joined PSG as a free agent on a five-month deal in January.

He has made four appearances in Ligue 1 as a holding midfielder for PSG who are top of the standings.

