Murray wins first title of year in Dubai
World number one Andy Murray won his first title of 2017 with a 6-3 6-2 victory over unseeded Spaniard Fernando Verdasco in the Dubai Tennis Championships final on Saturday.
PARIS Paris St Germain coach Carlo Ancelotti hopes David Beckham can extend his contract at the Ligue 1 club, he said on Thursday.
"I'm totally for David Beckham extending his contract," Ancelotti told a news conference.
Former England captain Beckham, 37, joined PSG as a free agent on a five-month deal in January.
He has made four appearances in Ligue 1 as a holding midfielder for PSG who are top of the standings.
March 4 Liverpool rediscovered flashes of their most vibrant attacking form to repel an Arsenal fightback at a jubilant Anfield on Saturday and leapfrog Arsene Wenger's men in the battle for Champions League places.
BELGRADE Britain's Richard Kilty overcame a sluggish start to retain his 60 metres title at the European indoor athletics championships on Saturday.