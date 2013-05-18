Paris Saint-Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic (L) celebrates with team mates including David Beckham (2ndL) after scoring the third goal for the team during their French Ligue 1 soccer match against Brest at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Paris Saint-Germain's David Beckham wearing the captain's arm band reacts during his team's French Ligue 1 soccer match against Brest at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Paris Saint-Germain's David Beckham hugs coach Carlo Ancelotti at the end of his team's French Ligue 1 soccer match against Brest at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Paris Saint-Germain's David Beckham hugs team mates at the end of his team's French Ligue 1 soccer match against Brest at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Paris Saint-Germain's David Beckham reacts as he leaves the pitch at the end of his team's French Ligue 1 soccer match against Brest at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS Former England captain David Beckham, who will retire at the end of the season, will skipper French champions Paris St Germain in their final home game, the Ligue 1 club said on Saturday.

PSG, who clinched their first French league title since 1994 last weekend, take on already-relegated Brest at the Parc des Princes before travelling to Lorient next Saturday.

Beckham, 38, joined PSG in late January and has made only nine appearances in Ligue 1 this season.

