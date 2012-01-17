I will manage somewhere next season, says Arsenal's Wenger
Arsene Wenger said on Friday that he will definitely still be a manager next season, whether at Arsenal or "somewhere else".
PARIS Soccer player Hatem Ben Arfa is to be sued for libel after saying he was press-ganged into joining a sect by French singer Abd al Malik, the artist's lawyer said on Tuesday.
"A complaint will be filed," Isabelle Weckstein told Reuters, adding that Al Malik's manager, Fabien Coste, was also suing the Newcastle United forward.
Ben Arfa said in an interview with the L'Equipe newspaper on Monday that Al Malik and Coste had tried to force him into a Muslim fraternity - "like in a sect."
(Reporting by Pascal Lietout, writing by Julien Pretot)
LONDON Bournemouth have been charged for a breach of the FA's anti-doping rules relating to "club whereabouts" information, English soccer's governing body said on Friday.
SYDNEY Australia coach Ange Postecoglou is concerned that Socceroos such as Robbie Kruse might not get enough playing time in the Chinese Super League under news rules restricting the number of foreigners allowed in each team.